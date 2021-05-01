Charles R. Wagner, 91, Atchison, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Atchison Senior Village.
Charlie was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Atchison, the son of Matthias and Catherine (Schuele) Wagner. He attended St. Josephs Elementary School and graduated from Maur Hill Prep School.
He and Carol Anslinger were united in marriage on Feb. 17, 1955, at St. Benedicts Church in Atchison. Carol preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2020.
Charlie was a farmer and stockman his entire life, and also worked in several lumberyards as a manager including: Easton Lumber, the Lancaster Coop Lumberyard, until its closing, and Carrigan Lumber. He was a diligent carpenter, building four houses that he lived in throughout his life.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish in Atchison, he served in the National Guard and was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #818.
He volunteered on the Easton City Council, Easton Volunteer Fire Department and as chairman of Atchison County RWD #2. He was a part of the Atchison County Cornshuckers.
Charlie enjoyed the history of his family and Atchison County in his retirement, but was most proud of being a father, grandpa, great grandpa and coach.
Survivors include: three daughters: Jennifer (Kevin) Gigstad, Nortonville, Kansas, Stephanie (Tom) Nichols, Shawnee, Kansas, Angela (Russ) Seybert, Eudora, Kansas; three sons: Gregory (Robyn) Wagner, Cummings, Kansas, Richard (Kathy) Wagner, LaMars, Iowa, Jeffrey (Bev) Wagner, Atchison; two brothers, William Bill Wagner, Atchison, Mike Wagner, Atchison; three sisters: Donna Stec, Atchison, Barbara Bobbie Miller, Smithville, Missouri, Sr. Catherine Agnes Wagner, St. Louis, Missouri; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Mary Kathryn Wagner; a brother, Norbert Wagner; three sisters: Beth Miller, Martha Wagner and Clarita Halling.
Mass of Christian burial was April 30, 2021, at St. Josephs Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison County Historical Society or St. Benedict Parish for Mass Intentions for Charlie and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
