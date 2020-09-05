DESOTO, Kan. Carol A. Wagner, 85, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Hillside Village in DeSoto, Kansas.
A private Mass of Christian burial was held. A register book will be available at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison County Historical Society and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Carol was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Atchison, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Garrett) Anslinger. She attended Atchison Public Schools and graduated from Atchison High School.
She and Charles R. Wagner were united in marriage on Feb. 17, 1955, at St. Benedicts Church in Atchison.
Carol served as a secretary and receptionist for Atchison Presbyterian Church, Mall Towers at Atchison Housing Authority and Heartland Dental Office until her retirement.
She was an active member of St. Benedict Parish; a member of PEO Chapter FT and volunteered for the former Atchison Shepherds Center and with her husband staffed the Amelia Earhart Festival information booth. She enjoyed quilting, reading and tending to her flower garden.
Survivors include her husband, Charles R. Charlie Wagner, Atchison; three daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Gigstad, Nortonville, Kansas, Stephanie (Tom) Nichols, Shawnee, Kansas, Angela (Russ) Seybert, Atchison; three sons, Gregory (Robyn) Wagner, Cummings, Kansas, Richard (Kathy) Wagner, LaMars, Iowa, Jeffrey (Bev) Wagner, Atchison; a sister, Jan Rusher, Bixby, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Kathryn Wagner. As published in the Atchison Globe.
