Wade, Nadine E. 1956-2021

HIAWATHA Kan. Nadine Elaine Wade, 64, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died March 19, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family.
Services will be held Saturday, March 27, at St. Anns Catholic Church in Hiawatha.
Nadine was born July 11, 1956, in Atchison, Kansas. She worked as a nurse in excess of 30 years and truly enjoyed her time as a hospice nurse. Nadine was a devout Catholic and spent much of her retirement praying for family and friends as well as watching the squirrels and birds.
Nadine is survived by her husband, Leigh, of Hiawatha; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mike Huckaby, of Hiawatha; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jeremy Milnes, of Independence, Missouri; daughters, Michelle Stahl, of Wathena, Kansas, Joyce Cooke, of Perris, California, Patricia Barnett of Springfield, Missouri; and son, Ervin Schultz, and wife of Blue Springs, Missouri; sisters, Debbie Vandiver, Terri Banks, Sarah Cummings; and brother, John Foster, all of Atchison; brother, Mike Foster, of St. Paul, Kansas; and sister, Vinita Ramsey of Haskell, Oklahoma; 25 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Nadine is preceded in death by her parents, Joan Breuer and Wayne Foster; brother, Sam Foster, and late husband, Ervin Schultz. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.