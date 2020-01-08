Helen M. (Brentano) Wack, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
Helen was born in Atchison, Kansas, on Nov. 27, 1927, to Joseph T. and Helen P. Brentano.
Helen graduated from Mt. Saint Scholastica College in 1963, with a bachelors degree in English.
She graduated from Rutgers University in 1964, with a masters degree in library services.
She retired from Colorado State Hospital, in Pueblo, Colorado, in 1988 as the head of library services.
She and Dunstan J. Wack were united in marriage, on April 22, 1972, in Akron, Colorado.
Helen was preceded in death by: her husband, Dunstan J. Wack; her parents; brothers, Joseph and John Brentano; and sister, Bernice Barnett.
Survivors include: her sister, Sister Alice Brentano, of Atchison; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen touched the lives of many people and her presence will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment: Saint Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Iowa, at a later date.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
