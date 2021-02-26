Sister Cyprian Vondras, OSB, 100, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the monastery. Funeral services are pending until a future date.
Sister Cyprian was born on Sept. 19, 1920, the oldest of the six children of Frank and Rose Hosek Vondras of Chicago, Illinois.
Before entering Mount St. Scholastica, she worked as an order filler, maid and child caretaker. After entering the monastery in 1942, she earned her B.S. in education at Mount St. Scholastica College. A primary teacher for 27 years, she taught in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Colorado. After her retirement from teaching, she worked in various services at the monastery as a cook, seamstress, sacristan, and supervisor of housekeeping. Her knitting, crocheting, and embroidering, which she was still doing at the age of 100, produced beautiful items for community sale and earned numerous ribbons at the Atchison County Fair, even after she had lost the sight in one eye
Sister Cyprian was preceded in death by her parents; by her sisters, Eleanore Kozenski and Rita Lewek; and brothers, William and Paul Vondras.
She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Vondras and by nieces, nephews, and her monastic family.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
