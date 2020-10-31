Voelker, Virginia L. 1938-2020

Virginia L. Voelker, 82, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, Kansas.
A private family service will be held at the First Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating. The body will be cremated following the services and burial of the cremated remains will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka, at a later date. Virginia will lay in state from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home for those that want to come sign the register book.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or Alzheimers Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Virginia was born July 14, 1938, in Topeka, the daughter of Keith and Grace (Eubank) Smell. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1956. Virginia had an in home child care before working at Exchange National Bank as a proof operator. Virginia was also a Mary-Kay Consultant for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she served on multiple boards and committees. Virginia was a member of the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary, PEO Chapter J, Junior Guild, American Baptist Women and multiple bridge clubs.
Virginia married Paul Frank Voelker, Jr., on Aug. 21, 1955, in Topeka. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Steve (Mary) Voelker, Mission, Kansas; two daughters, Patty (Dwight) Gaul, Atchison, and Diane (Stephen) Neelly, Woodbury, Minnesotta; a sister, Ramona (Andre) Grable, Las Vegas, Nevada; a sister-in-law, Carol Smell, Ottawa, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Mike (Jennifer) Gaul, Chris (Tracy) Gaul, Cortney (Cody) Boeck, Sarah (Garrett) Luttig, Cale (Michelle) Neelly, Dean Voelker, and Tori Voelker; and 12 great- grandchildren, Ethan, Holden, Madalinn, Marlee, Baxter, Sealy, Salem, Kaden, Theryn, Arwyn, Valor, Esme.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Keith Smell, Jr., and Bill Smell. As published in the Atchison Globe.
