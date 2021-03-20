WICHITA, Kan. Russell Vittitoe, age 63, passed away on March 11, 2021.
He is survived by his son, Toby (Chrissy) Pennington; mother, Georgia Neufeld; sisters, Sandy (Tim) Callahan and Kay (Karen) Nieman; grandson, Chandler Pennington; longtime friend, Tony Lutz; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Vittitoe and two infant brothers.
Private family services to be held at a later date. www.cochranmortuary.com
As published in the Atchison Globe.
