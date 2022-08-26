KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jake H. Vaughn, 83, Kansas City, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence.
Jake was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Atchison, the son of George Edward and Mary Allen Vaughn.
He attended Lincoln School in Atchison and attended and graduated from high school in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jake served as a supervisor for the United Parcel Service for many years, until his retirement.
He and Carla J. Birch were united in marriage on July 17, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Survivors include: his wife, Carla Vaughn of the home; a son, Jerry Vaughn, Denver, Colorado; three daughters: Sherri Byars, Denver, Terri Vaughn, Walterboro, South Carolina, Stephanie (Randle) Berkhalter, Atchison; two brothers, William Giggles Vaughn, Denver, Douglass Coleman, Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Karen Vaughn-Marks, Rockford, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Vaughn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.