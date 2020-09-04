Vandeloo, Mary S. 1947-2020

Mary Sue Vandeloo, 73, of Atchison, Kansas, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Atchison Senior Village.
Funeral Services for Mary and Harold Vandeloo will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison.
A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Hospice or Atchison Senior Village and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of remembrance and sympathy may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com
Mary was born on March 21, 1947, in Atchison, the daughter of Leo and Ruth (Cline) Durkin. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1965. Mary worked as a cook for USD # 409 School District for many years. She was a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church. Mary and Harold especially enjoyed being with their family and grandchildren.
Mary and Harold Lee Vandeloo were married on Nov. 26, 1966, and they celebrated 53 years together. Mr. Vandeloo preceded her in death on July 30, 2020.
Survivors include: three sons, Shawn (Denise) Vandeloo, Lancaster, Kansas, Jeff (Kristen) Vandeloo, Olathe, Kansas, and Scott Vandeloo, Atchison; six brothers; Bill Durkin, Russ Durkin, Rich Durkin, Ed Durkin, Pat Durkin, and Dan Durkin; and six grandchildren. As published in the Atchison Globe.
