Underwood, Scott 1982-2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Scott Underwood, 39, of Overland Park, formerly of Atchison, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at University of Kansas Health System.
Scott was born Feb. 2, 1982, in Atchison, the son of Frankie Underwood and Marla DeJonge (Wolfe).
He graduated from Atchison High School in 2001, and then attended Kansas University earning a bachelors degree in aerospace engineering.
Scott was the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations at Orizon Aerostructures, Kansas City, Missouri.
He loved his family, and his children were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed watching sports and going to the lake.
Scott is survived by: his mother, Marla DeJonge, Kansas City; his father, Frankie and Debbie Underwood, Independence, Missouri; his fiance;, Katie Heeter and son, Hendrix, Overland Park; Hudson, Avi Underwood and their mother, Lindsay Underwood, Olathe, Kansas; maternal grandparents,, Kay and Larry Wolfe, Atchison; two brothers, Jason DeJonge, Lawrence, Kansas, Shawn (Missy) Underwood, Smithville, Missouri; a sister, Kimberly (Jordan) Buhler, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.
Scott was preceded in death by: a brother, Dustin Underwood; his aunt, Kimberly Wolfe; his paternal grandparents; and maternal great-grandparents.
Celebration of life service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral costs or Atchison Humane Society or Unleashed Pet Rescue and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
