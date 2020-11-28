Ulrich, Maxine E. (Barber) 1927-2020

Maxine Edith (Barber) Ulrich, 93, was born in Atchison, to Herbert H and Addie (Bagby) Barber on May 8, 1927, and ended her journey Nov. 21, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas.
Maxine was a 1945 Atchison High School graduate and descendent of William Bradford and George Soule.
Her grandfather John Barbers farm was one of the first land grants in Kansas.
She married Robert C Ulrich in a civil ceremony in Atchison on Jan. 12, 1947. They were the parents of five children, and enjoyed nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was spunky and inquisitive, always seeking to learn something new and share the knowledge.
Maxine served on the Bridgeport School Board, worked as a clerk at Cudahy with computers, was a member of the Children of the American Revolution, genealogist, member of the Gadabouts, GeneBugs, and Wichita Genealogical Society. She volunteered many hours at the genealogy department of the Wichita Public Library.
Maxine also enjoyed a good game of Bridge.
Maxine was an excellent seamstress and cook. She and Bob enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, and travel. She was in her 40s when she learned to water ski.
Her greatest joy was family, and loved sharing family genealogy with them, planning many family reunions, and keeping up with extensive correspondence with family and former classmates.
Maxine edited and co-wrote three books. One was an anthology, Stubborn & Letters which contained genealogy and letters of her brother, Herb Barber. She had just completed an heirloom quilt in Sept.
Maxine was preceded in death by: her parents, Herbert and Addie Barber; her brother, Herb (Mary Ella) Barber; her sister, Arena Barber Tramel Ober (Henry); and husband, Robert C. Ulrich.
She is survived by: children: R.Mark (Ellen)Ulrich, Barbara (Dick) Wade, Dennis (Teresa) Ulrich, P. Carl (Patricia) Ulrich and David P. (Hazel) Ulrich; along with grandchildren: Stephanie Ulrich (Vincent Trivett), Shane (Gelene) Willis, Craig (Jennifer) Willis, Suzanne (Bryce) Moore, Joseph (Marisa) Ulrich, Charles (Tiffani) Ulrich, Phil Ulrich, C.Ryan (Theresa) Ulrich and Daniel (Elizabeth) Ulrich.
Her great-grandchildren are: Mason Willis, Jaden Willis, Cameron Willis, Alyssa Willis, Elizabeth Moore (Eli Bussey), Meridian Moore, Elijah Ulrich, Timothy Ulrich, Sarah Ulrich, David J Ulrich, Micah Ulrich, Maxwell Ulrich, Chris Ulrich, Faith Ulrich, Landon R Ulrich, Natasha Ulrich and Victoria Ulrich.
As Maxine wished, there will be no funeral service.
Interment will be near her Barber grandparents at Round Mound Cemetery, Cummings, Kansas.
Donations may be given to Wichita Genealogical Society, the Atchison Historical Society, or the Kansas State Historical Society, in lieu of flowers. As published in the Atchison Globe.
