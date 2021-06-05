EDMOND, Okla. Carolyn was a cherished wife of 53 years and beloved friend to several. She was an extraordinary grandmother who loved attending their soccer games, baseball games, piano recitals and any activity that the grandchildren participated in. Her loss will be felt for years and kind and loving presence never forgotten.
Visitation will be at the Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas, at 9 a.m. on June 12, 2021. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at the Effingham Cemetery in Effingham, Kansas, at 3 p.m. the same day.
Carolyn was the first-born child of Junior and Florence Hinz and she grew in the rural community of Effingham. As a child, she wanted to become a teacher. She graduated from Emporia State University with a BSE in Elementary Education. Carolyn taught at Junction Elementary School and at Kansas City Christian School. She loved each of the 5th and 6th graders she taught and took great pride in becoming a friend and confidant to many of the pupils in their adult lives. She was also a childrens librarian at the Johnson County Library and delighted in introducing youngsters to the joy of reading.
Carolyn was known by her smile and friendly presence in any group. Church was a central part of her life and made several friends there. She was a firm Christian believer and had a lasting impact in several lives. She found many ways to make new friends and make people included. Her laughter and smiles were a trademark of her life.
Carolyn enjoyed travel and saw many parts of Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Wherever we lived, she enjoyed day trips to nearby sites and posted them on Facebook under the general title of Rambling Retiree Roadtrips. Card games, fellowship, and food with friends were also welcomed.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Florence Hinz.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; and sons, Matthew (Nicole) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Marshall (Tara) of Edmond, Oklahoma. She has a sister Mary of Oakley, Kansas, and a brother, Don, of Effingham. She left seven grandchildren to mourn her passing, Braeden, Alexis, Drew, and Maia Georgia, and three in Oklahoma, Ben, Sam, and Josie.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Show-Me Christian Youth Home, 24302 Mahin Road, La Monte, MO 65337 are suggested. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.