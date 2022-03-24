Turner, Timothy A. 1950-2021

Timothy Allen Turner, 70, died Thursday Sept. 9, 2021, at his home.
Tim was born on Nov. 21, 1950, in Atchison, the son of Orville F. and Patricia J. (Transue) Turner.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1969.
Tim married Nelly Martens on Nov. 25, 1992.
Tim worked as an heavy machine operator. He traveled nation wide working highway and pipeline projects. Tim enjoyed playing piano, long walks and reading at his local library in Staten Island, New York.
Tim is survived by: his three children: Kristopher, Eric, Andrea; and former spouse, Nelly (Turner) Martens; his brothers, Robert and Thomas; his mother, Patricia; and three grandchildren: Sophia Turner, Angel Turner and Camila Turner.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Atchison Conference Center. As published in the Atchison Globe.
