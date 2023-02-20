Turner, Patricia J. 1924-2023 Atchison, Kan.

Patricia J Turner, 98, passed away peacefully from her earthly home surrounded with family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, into the presence of the Lord.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Terry Moore officiating the service. Burial will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery.

