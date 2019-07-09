Kenneth E. Tull
Kenneth Edward Tull, Sr., 65, Atchison, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. July 11, 2019 at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
