Tuley, Cindy 1949-2021

Cynthia Rose Bertrand Tuley, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021, with family all around her providing love, grace, and prayers.
Cindy was born in Loves Park, Illinois on Sept. 1, 1949, the second of seven children to Robert and Margaret Bertrand. The spunk required of the oldest sister of seven children fit her well. Cindy lived the dash between her birth and departure with humor, integrity, faith and love. Her faith was the guiding compass through every aspect of her life. If she knew you, she was praying for you. Not just any prayers, Cindy would do Novenas for strangers just because they were important to those she loved. Her family was the core of her world and she lived her life around helping them.
She met the love of her life, Charles Tuley, after countless haircut cancelations and a few idle threats to make one. Together they raised five children she was enormously proud of: Kevin (Brigid), Chicago, Illinois, Sean (Sarah), Denver, Colorado, Colin (Jin), El Paso, Texas, Shannon (Jeff), Raleigh, North Carolina and Jamie, Atchison.
Cindy was well known to cook for an army each night, feeding and housing countless friends that stopped in or stayed for the weekend and she loved every minute of it. She shined through family holidays, inviting anyone without plans to be part of the Tuley family for the day and lived by the motto the more the merrier. She was our cheerleader, our stable rock, and a listening ear for every problem but her own.
While she may have begged the Tuley kids to become a priest or nun, she accepted the grandchildren provided as her greatest gift: Maeve, Maura, Kyra, Morgan, Clara, Alex, Annabelle, Jansen and Brogan.
She built a career at an early start as a hair stylist, but beyond her talent cutting hair, the friendships she made were impactful and meaningful to her. In her final few weeks, one of the few requests she had was for us to thank her customers for being part of her life and to know how much they meant to her.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
