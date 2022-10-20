Sister Seraphine Tucker, OSB, 95, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the monastery. The Mass of Resurrection was celebrated Friday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the monastery chapel.

Environmentalist and scientist, Sister Seraphine Tucker was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on June 27, 1927, one of four children of Casimir and Mary Margaret Carmichael Tucker. Her family moved to Atchison where her parents lived for the remainder of their lives and where she graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy and later from Mount St. Scholastica College.

