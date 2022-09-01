Shawn Tucker, 23, Atchison, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
He was born Feb. 28, 1999, in Amarillo, Texas, to Chris and Sherri Tucker. Ken and Donna (Myers) Watkins came into his life on Easter morning, 10 years ago.
He loved motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson, and spending time with his riding buddies. He was proud to be a certified welder, just like his grandpa.
Shawn helped teach childrens church at New Life Assembly of God Church for several years and was a big part of the youth group.
He is preceded in death by: his biological father, Christopher; brother, Brett Tucker; and grandfather, Bubba Parks.
Survivors include: his parents, Ken and Donna Watkins; siblings: Stephanie Banks, Cynthia Watkins, Melissa Tucker, Matthew Tucker, Torie Leigh Parks, Brennon Tucker, Ryan Palmer-Tucker, Brayleigh Tucker, and Landyn Tucker; biological mother, Sherri Parks; grammy, Sue Parks; grandmas, Marcia Bailey and Shirley Watkins; and numerous cousins.
Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Monday, New Life Assembly of God Church, 1004 S. 5th, Atchison, Kansas.
