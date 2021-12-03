Truman, Lillie J. 1918-2021

Lillie J. Truman, 103, of Atchison, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Lillie was born on Feb. 18, 1918, in McCook, Nebraska, the daughter of George Phillip and Josephine B. (Regnary) Stensrud.
She attended the Clingan School near Farmington, Kansas.
Lillie was a mop inspector for the Saunders Mop Manufacturing Company from 1958 to 1990, having worked well into her seventies.
She was a member of the First Christian Church and every morning she would wake up and thank God for another day.
When she was a newborn baby, the Spanish flu was at its peak, so her mother would shove newspapers around the windows and doors and made her father took outer clothes off as the back door before coming in to house, to minimize risk of Spanish Flu, because the next-door family of seven all had just passed away from the Spanish Flu. Lillie had to grow up to be very strong having lived through the Spanish flu and the Great Depression, which made her thrifty. For a living, her family would head to California to pick cotton. But throughout all the struggles she had a gentleness to her, having to care for her father and her twin sister, Lillian. She loved to cook and sew, when her children were growing up, she would make all their clothing and every holiday there would be cookies and cinnamon rolls during Christmas.
Every child, grandchild and great-grandchilds first birthday cake was made with the same cake pan. She continued to make cakes for every child, grandchild and great- grandchild, as well as cookies and cinnamon rolls for everyone each year well into her 90s.
Lillie lived on the family farm, where she loved feeding the animals and caring for her pets, Pinkie, Princess and Petey.
In her mid 80s, she was bitten by a tick which gave her Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and also was bitten by a brown recluse spider on her eyelid and at the same time-frame, she had fallen and broke her hip, but she bounced back from all that within three months.
The past several years she grew to enjoyed sports, the Royals, Chiefs, Nascar and a little golf.
Lillie married Emmert Arnold Truman in 1939 in Enid, Oklahoma; they later divorced.
Survivors include: two sons, George and Sandra Truman, Hiawatha, Kansas, Roy Truman, Atchison; two daughters, Lillie Jean Bringus, Atchison, Betty and William Dorsey, Atchison; grandchildren: Jane, Gary, Gene, Tina, Billy, Scott, Mike, Missy, Angie, Amy, Shelly; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Tony Cairo; two brothers, Clyde and Jackie Stensrud; three sisters: Lillian Jean Stensrud, Inez Gilliland and Georgia Olson.
There will be a private family service with burial at Sumner Cemetery.
Lillie will lay in state from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
