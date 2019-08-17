Trautloff, Alison L. 1959-2019

Alison L. Trautloff
19592019
Alison L. Trautloff, 59, Atchison, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Childrens Hospital and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Alison was born August 19, 1959 in Smith Center, Kansas the daughter of Harold D. and Harriett L. (Hagen) Gibson. She attended Atchison Elementary Schools and Trinity Lutheran School and Atchison High School.
Alison was formerly employed with Atchison Hospital, Fargo Assembly and Atchison Valley Hope.
She was united in marriage to Allen Sinclair on April 25, 1975, and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2003. She then married David Sinclair on Septembr 27, 2003 and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2006. She then married Charles Chuck Trautloff on Jan. 5, 2008.
She enjoyed collecting numerous items; yard sales and thrift store shopping and tending to her flowers.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck Trautloff, of the couples home in Atchison; a son Douglas A. (Joi) Sinclair, Atchison, KS; brother, Robert L. Kincaid, Leavenworth, Kansas; four grandchildren, nine step grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Joan Sinclair; a sister; and two husbands. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.