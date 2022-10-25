Tosh, Barbara J. 1928-2022

OLATHE, Kan. Barbara J. Tosh, 94, Olathe, formerly of Valley Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Cedar Lake Village in Olathe surrounded by her family, who loved her very much.
She was born June 21, 1928, in Nortonville, Kansas, the daughter of Lloyd and Gladys (Congrove) Martin.
Barbara attended schools in Nortonville and was a farmer and teacher her entire life. A graduate of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, Barbara taught school from 1949 to 1991 in several northeast Kansas districts and continued working as a substitute teacher for an additional 20 years after retirement. She taught multiple generations of families in the Valley Falls area and made a lasting impact on the lives of her students.
Barbara was a member of the Nortonville Christian Church and served for many years as a Sunday School teacher.
As a young woman, Barbara learned to husk corn and later in life enjoyed competing in local, state and national cornhusking competitions, placing third in the nation in 1981. She and her family owned Valley Hereford Farms where they raised registered Polled Hereford cattle which were shown at local, state and national competitions including the Kansas State Fair, The American Royal and the National Western Stock Show.
She was an avid fan of Kansas State University athletics, as well as the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. In retirement, she enjoyed volunteering and spending time with her family.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1950, to Donald C. Tosh at Nortonville.
Survivors include: her son, Randall Tosh and wife, Debra, Olathe, Kansas; grandson, Brian Tosh and his fiance;, Cynthia Malone, Overland Park; granddaughter, Heather Hlad and her husband, Kevin, Bonner Springs, Kansas; a great-granddaughter, Hayden Hlad, who will make her arrival on Oct. 27, 2022; five sisters: JoAnna Mitchell, Mary Romine and Lloydene Martin, all of Topeka, Charlene (Gary) Schell, Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, Paul (Eloise) Martin, Topeka; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Donald; her parents; and a sister, Esther Grout.
Barbara will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Nortonville Christian Church.
Visitation will be one hour before the service, at the church.
Interment will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nortonville Christian Church, Cedar Lake Village, Olathe, Kansas, or the Valley Falls Food Pantry and sent in care of Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
