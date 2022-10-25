Tosh, Barbara J. 1928-2022

OLATHE, Kan. Barbara J. Tosh, 94, Olathe, formerly of Valley Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Cedar Lake Village in Olathe surrounded by her family, who loved her very much.

She was born June 21, 1928, in Nortonville, Kansas, the daughter of Lloyd and Gladys (Congrove) Martin.

To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Tosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.