Toms, Gordon L. 1945-2023

Gordon Lee Toms, 77 years old, of Atchison, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison with Rev. Marty Reed, Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Service information

Apr 21
Visitation
Friday, April 21, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
Apr 21
Service
Friday, April 21, 2023
2:30PM
Sunset Memory Gardens
10254 US Hwy 7
ATCHISON, KS 66002
