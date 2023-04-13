Toms, Gordon L. 1945-2023

Gordon was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Moberly, Missouri, the son of Burness D. and Mildred M. (Hample) Toms. He attended grade school in New Orleans, Louisiana, moved with his family to this area in his high school years and graduated from Atchison High School, in 1964. Gordon worked as a crane operator for over Forty-Five years, starting with LFM Foundry, Rockwell International, and Atchison Casting. He retired in 2007.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, where he helped by serving as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader for Pack 94 and Troop 94. Gordon was an Honorary Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, the honor camping society of Camp Geiger, St. Joseph, Missouri. His tribal name was Steel Arm. Gordon was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor that the Pony Express Council BSA can award. He was also a recipient of the George F. Meany Award and was Wood Badge Leader trained. He enjoyed reading, camping, hiking including at Philmont Scout Ranch, in Cimarron, New Mexico.
He was married to Adena Earp on May 17, 1974, at the United Methodist Church, Atchison, KS. Adena survives at home. They have two children, Derek Toms, Liberty, Missouri and Nicole Toms (Sean Winrow), Atchison; a sister, Dixie A. Gilmore, Springfield Missouri, and five grandchildren, Brady, Charlotte, Rowan, Caitlyn, and AJa and his constant companion his dog Bo.
His parents preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
