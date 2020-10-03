Tomlinson, Jason R. 1973-2020

Jason Robert Tomlinson, 47, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service is planned for a later date. Jason has been cremated under the direction of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home and will be interred in a private ceremony. Memorials are suggested to help with funeral expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jason was born April 20, 1973, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of John and Marge (Edwards) Tomlinson. He loved caring for children and worked as a Para Educator for USD 409 and for the Atchison YMCA as a Child Watch attendant. Jason truly enjoyed helping people and served on the boards for Project Atchison, Aimees Pennies For A Purpose and volunteered with the Salvation Army. He loved Husker football, fishing and spending time with family.
Jason married his true love, Margaret Feek on April 29, 2017, in Effingham, Kansas. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include: his mother, Marge Tomlinson, Lincoln; a brother, John (Lora) Tomlinson, Jr., Albuquerque, New Mexico; a sister, Cheryl (Roger) Kapustka, Roca, Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Stephany (Paul) Koci, Atchison; 22 nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, a niece Aimee Snapp, and nephew Samuel Tomlinson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
