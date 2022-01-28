Todd, Marjorie B. 1932-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Marjorie Belle Todd, 89, formerly of Effingham, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Holton Community Hospital.
Marjorie was born on Feb. 4, 1932, in Denison, Kansas, the daughter of Loyd and Flossie (Renfro) Coleman.
She graduated from Denison High School in 1950.
Marjorie worked as a secretary for USD # 377 for many years. She was a member of the Effingham Union Church, where she served as an Elder, taught Sunday School and Bible Classes and was a member of the Union Church Women. She was also a member of the Community Club, Pony Express Travelers RV Club, the Red Hatters Club, and enjoyed reading, cooking, spending time with her family, and volunteering at the church and library.
She was married to Clarence Todd on Aug. 11, 1951, at her parents home in Denison. Mr. Todd survives of the home in Holton, Kansas.
Additional survivors include: two sons; David R. (Elizabeth) Todd, Effingham and Allen R. (Wendy) Todd, Manhattan, Kansas; a daughter, Diane (Kevin) Kiehl, Horton, Kansas; a sister, Elsie Fitzgerald, Spring Hill, Kansas; nine grandchildren: Jared Todd, Dallas Todd, Megan Gracey, Mindee Gehring, Jordan Todd, Derek Todd, Matthew Kiehl, Claire Todd and Coleman Todd; and nine great-grandchildren: Maddox, Marcello, Isabel, Khloe, Knox, Canon, Graham, Dawson and Deacon.
Her parents; two infant daughters, Brenda Claire and Carol Nadine; three brothers: Wilbur, Dallas and Everett Coleman; and one sister, Shirley Jenson preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Cochran officiating.
Private family burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Effingham Union Church or the Effingham Library and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
