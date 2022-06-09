Todd, Clarence D. 1931-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Clarence David Todd, 91, of Effingham, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Pines South, Holton, Kansas.
Clarence was born on Jan. 26, 1931, near Denison, Kansas, the son of Robert A. and Clarice (Grubbs) Todd.
He graduated from Denison High School in 1949, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural from the Kansas State University and his Master of Science degree in Biology from Emporia State University.
Mr. Todd was a teacher for USD 377 Atchison County Community High School for many years and was a farmer.
He served in the United States Army after marrying Marjorie Belle Coleman on Aug. 11, 1951, at her parents home near Denison, Kansas.
Clarence was a member of the Effingham Union Church, where he sang in the choir, was a member of the Gideons International, the National Education Association, the Kansas Anthropological Association, the Pony Express Travelers RV Club, the Northeast Kansas Area Agency Board of Directors, the Effingham Tree Board, was active with 4H and the Extension work, member of the Promise keepers, Senior Olympics (Cycling), Clarence biked across Kansas, at the age of 64.
He enjoyed archaeology, genealogy, photography, music, mobile RV camping. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include: two sons, David R. (Elizabeth) Todd, Effingham and Allen R. (Wendy) Todd, Manhatta; a daughter, Diane (Kevin) Kiehl, Horton, Kansas; nine grandchildren: Jared Todd, Dallas Todd, Megan Gracey, Mindee Gehring, Jordan Todd, Derek Todd, Matthew Kiehl, Claire Todd and Coleman Todd; and nine great-grandchildren: Maddox, Marcello, Isabel, Khloe, Knox, Canon, Graham, Dawson and Deacon.
His parents; wife Marjorie (1-25-2022); two infant daughters, Brenda Claire and Carol Nadine Todd; and two sisters, Charlotte White and Mary Hower, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd St, Effingham, with Rev. Jeff Cochran Officiating.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the Becker Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons International or the Effingham Union Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
