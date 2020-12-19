Wilma Elaine (Barnes) Tittsworth, 92, was born in Atchison, on Feb. 25, 1928, to William and Gladys Barnes. She attended Lincoln School, Atchison High School and went on to graduate from Mt. Saint Scholastica College with a degree in Education.
Private Funeral Services for family and close friends will be Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Services in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
On Aug. 5, 1951, Elaine united in marriage with R.D. Tittsworth at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atchison. Elaine and R.D moved to Topeka, Kansas. Later, the family relocated to Des Moines, Iowa, where she united with Corinthian Baptist Church. They were blessed with one son, Ricki Duane Tittsworth.
Elaine worked at The Principal Life Insurance Company in Des Moines. Upon retirement, she moved back to Atchison and reunited with Ebenezer Baptist Church. Her love for God and family was evident in all that she did.
Elaine was an active member of the community, an avid walker, enjoyed bowling and took pride in maintaining her beautiful yard.
Preceding her in her journey to heaven were her parents; husband; son; sister, Frances Snoddy; and brother, William Barnes, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a brother, Ronald Barnes; grandsons, Ricki Jackson, Michael Jackson, Aric Pickett and Rion Pickett; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. As published in the Atchison Globe.
