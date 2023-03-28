Tilton, Ronald E. 1969-2023

Ronald Eugene Tilton, 53, a longtime resident of White Cloud, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, March 24, 2023, at Amberwell Hiawatha.

He was born June 1, 1969, in Horton, Kansas, one of six children born to LeRoy Pete and Marilyn Hunt Tilton and has lived in northeast Kansas area his entire life. He grew up at Horton and the family lived there until he was in middle school prior the family moving to Highland and later graduated from Highland High School with the class of 1987.

