MANHATTAN, Kan. Helen Louise Thurlow, age 88, of Clay Center, Kansas, died March 18, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice, House in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born on March 26, 1934, to Julius and Lillian (Franklin) Bullock, in Troy, Kansas. Helen grew up in Bendena, Kansas and graduated from Bendena High School in 1952. She married William Thurlow on April 12, 1953. They made their home in Bendena, until 1967 when they moved to Clay Center.
William preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2021.
Helen was a homemaker who loved and cared for all of her family. During her life she also worked various jobs outside the home. She enjoyed gardening, canning and was an amazing cook. Most of all she loved to quilt and iron. Helen was a member of the First Lutheran (Swedesburg) Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; one sister, Wilma Ann Thorne and a granddaughter, Jennifer Horn.
Survivors: Daughter; Karen (Bob) Smith of Manhattan, Kansas; Sons, Terry (Robin) Thurlow of Wakefield, Kansas, Lynn (Kathryn) Thurlow of Lindsborg, Kansas, Randy (Coleen) Thurlow of Wakefield; Brother, William Joseph (June) Bullock of Atchison; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services: March 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Burial: Madura Cemetery, Clay County, Kansas.
Visitation: March 22, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials: Can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, or the Clay Center Utility Park and Zoo care of the funeral home.
