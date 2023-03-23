MANHATTAN, Kan. Helen Louise Thurlow, age 88, of Clay Center, Kansas, died March 18, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice, House in Manhattan, Kansas.

She was born on March 26, 1934, to Julius and Lillian (Franklin) Bullock, in Troy, Kansas. Helen grew up in Bendena, Kansas and graduated from Bendena High School in 1952. She married William Thurlow on April 12, 1953. They made their home in Bendena, until 1967 when they moved to Clay Center.

