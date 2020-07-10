LYNDON, Ks. Ronald L. Thompson, 83, Lyndon, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Ron was born August 11, 1936 in Alma, Kansas, the son of Jack and Iva (Waspi) Thompson.
He served as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961.
He was a police officer for the city of Overland Park for over 20 years.
He loved bull riding, Honda motorcycles, enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and woodworking.
He was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Atchison.
Survivors include: his significant other, Marilyn Hansen of the home; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA or the American Cancer Society.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.dovetopeka.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
