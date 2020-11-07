Thompson, Rachel M. 1919-2020

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. Rachel M. Thompson, 101, entered her heavenly rest on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Nebraska City, Nebraska.
She was born March 16, 1919, on a country farm in Green County, Kansas, the youngest of five children born to Claude and Lucy (Stoffel) DeGroff. She married the love of her life, Albert N. Thompson, on March 5, 1944, and together they shared 42 years of marriage prior to his death in 1986. A treasured son, Stephen Andrew, was born in 1949, and died in a tragic accident in 1964.
Rachel owned and operated Rachels Beauty Shop in her home for a number of years. She loved people and showed her hospitality by hosting dinners and baking delicious pies. She was an avid reader and loved studying the Bible. Rachel was a charter member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church.
She was predeceased by her four older siblings, Goldie Weider, Charles DeGroff, Roy DeGroff, Leona DeGroff, and a niece Eva Bowser and her husband Robert (Bob) Of Holton, Kansas.
Surviving are her niece, LaVon DeGroff Ulam and nephew Eric (Debbie) DeGroff, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Also her late sons best friend who became her lifelong adopted son and present caregiver David (Cheryl) Guess of Nebraska City, Nebraska; her adopted granddaughter and past loving caregiver, Deanna Mapes; adopted niece and her husband Carol (Kenneth) Sook of Tecumseh, Kansas; as well as her dear church family at Faith Bible Fellowship.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Faith Bible Fellowship in Atchison, Kansas.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery. The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Bible Fellowship Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
