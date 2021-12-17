Thompson, Leonard C. 1951-2021

DENTON, Kan. Leonard Charles Thompson, 70, of Denton, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Leonard was born on Aug. 2, 1951, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Charles E. and Dorothy (Knowles) Thompson.
He graduated from Midway High School in Denton, in 1969. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sylvia Myers. He also was a graduate of Highland Community Junior College in 1971.
Leonard and Sylvia were married on Monday, Sept. 4, 1972, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Bendena, Kansas. Their lives were blessed with seven children.
In his own words, Leonard didnt farm to live, he lived to farm. He grew up farming with his father and then joined his (future) father-in-law, Bill, at Myers Farms in 1969. He became a Hoegemeyer Seed Dealer nearly 50 years ago and enjoyed it thoroughly. He loved being outdoors, especially on an open cab tractor or anything International Red.
Leonard was a devout Christian man and studier of The Word. He was always seeking Truth, and was an avid listener of Bott Radio. He was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Standing Stones Bible Class, and had served in Gideons International.
Leonard and Sylvia shared a love of music. He played in several bands, the American Revolution Band in high school, Highland College Band and the Thompson family band with Sylvia and their four eldest children. Leonard had a love of classic cars and trucks, of which he had quite the collection. Most notable, the custom ordered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle, that was his and Sylvias first car. They often went on Sunday afternoon dates in the Chevelle, just to enjoy the drive.
Leonard will forever remain in the heart of: his wife Sylvia; children; Angela (Scott) Bounds, Eric Thompson, Melissa (Jeremy) Blanton, Kevin (Katie) Thompson, Amanda (Mark) Crompton, Cortney (Michael) Stonebarger, Allison (Tyson) Rush; his beloved 14 grandchildren; brother, Morris (Mary) Thompson; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Marty Reed officiating.
Burial will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
Due to increase in COVID infections, Leonard and the Thompson family request no visitation to be held.
Memorial contributions in memory of Leonard are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church Dream Fund III or the Doniphan County Fire District # 3 and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton, Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.