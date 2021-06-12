OAK GROVE, Mo. Laurence B. Larry Thompson, Jr., age 57, of Oak Grove, Missouri, died June 5, 2021, at his sons home in Oak Grove, Missouri.
Funeral services was Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Larry was born June 26, 1963, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of the late Laurence B. Larry Thompson, Sr. and Lois May (Goodpasture) Thompson. He attended grade school in Atchison and graduated from Atchison High School in 1981.
He married Angie Beagle and they had a son, Tobin. They later divorced. He married Jessica Wright and they had a son, Brennan. They later divorced.
He spent his entire employment years as a butcher. He worked at Safeway, Dan & Johns and Country Mart in Atchison. He moved to Blue Springs, Missouri, in 2005 and work at Costco and Price Chopper.
Larry was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved sports, all things NCAA basketball-especially KU Basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.
Survivors include his sons, Tobin (Rosella) Thompson, Brennan Thompson; grandmonther, Amy Goodpasture; brother, Tyler (Lindsey) Thompson; four sisters, Laura (David) Behler, Leona Motsinger, Tiffany Hysten, Brooke (Rick) Thompson; and his two grandchildren, Owen and Lainey Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Nick and Jessica Motsinger. As published in the Atchison Globe.
