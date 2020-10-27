Thompson, Glenda M.

Obituaries for the Atchison Globe are $25 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816)271-8547.



Funeral homes may fax information to (816)271-8686 or email to ksobits@npgco.com . Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format and must be received by 3 p.m. each day. The Atchison Globe publishes on Saturday.



Private-party obituaries are taken 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

