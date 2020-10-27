Thompson, Glenda M.

Glenda M. Thompson
WESTON, Mo. Glenda Marie Thompson, 84, of Weston, Missouri, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Northcare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Weston.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to F.W. Huston Medical Center (formerly Jefferson County Memorial Hospital) for the Glenda Thompson Memorial and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
For full obituary and to leave remembrances and condolences for the family, please visit www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
