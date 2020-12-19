Thompson, Dorothy I. 1941-2020

Dorothy I. Thompson, 79, of Atchison, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Amberwell Hospital, Atchison, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Fr. Jon Hullinger, Rector at Trinity Episcopal Church officiating. Burial will follow services in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Episcopal Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Dorothy was born on July 15, 1941, in Hiawatha, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Beulah (Sultzer) Wynkoop. She attended Atchison Public Grade School and Mt. St. Scholastica Academy. Dorothys mom owned and operated a restaurant called Suzy Q Grill and she worked there. Thats where Dorothy met Lester Dale Thompson. They were married on Jan. 25, 1961. Mr. Thompson preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2003.
Dorothy was an active member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She was active in several motorcycle groups including Women on Wheels. She loved riding her trike and going on trips with her friends. She always had a story to tell about one of her grandchildren or great- grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Bob) Judd, Atchison, and Judy (Thomas) Williams, Atchison; a sister, Norma Covalt, Kansas City, Missouri; and a brother, Butch Wynkoop, Valley Falls, Kansas; three granddaughters, Kim (Rick) Glover, Atchison, Crystal (Josh) Magill, Kansas City, Bobbi Judd, Topeka, Kansas; four grandsons, Nick (Kerry) Judd, Troy, Kansas, Travis (Shannon) Griffin, Atchison, Troy (Chloe) Leonard, Kansas City, and Jeffery (Jackie) Ladd, Lawrence, Kansas; eight great-grandchildren, Brenden, Corey, Kelsey, Kinley, Seth, Nicole, Stephen, and Preston; five granddogs, Odie, Otis, Cooper, Max and Rocky; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband Dale, sisters Ruby Bruce, Myrtle Godding, a brother Billy Wynkoop, and beloved dogs, Sampson and Harley, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
