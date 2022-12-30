Alfred Henry Sonny Thompson, age 86, lifelong resident of Atchison, Kansas, died on Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.
A private burial will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery and a graveside ceremony will be held by the family at a later date. Alfred was cared for full time by his loving son Mike for the last four years of his life. Mike put his life on hold and allowed his dad to live out the best years of his life at home and continuing to work on projects at his new slower pace.
Alfred was born on Oct. 17, 1936, at the Atchison Hospital to Jean Edward Thompson and Bertha Sophia (Wohlgemuth) Thompson. Growing up, Alfred was a student at Franklin Grade School and graduated in 1955 from Atchison High School. After graduating from high school Alfred took up the trade of bricklaying. He was a hard-working man and supported his family well through his 50 plus years of bricklaying. Alfred started the company Alfred Thompson Masonry in the 1970s and was responsible for the brickwork and fireplaces on many houses in the Atchison and Leavenworth area. He taught the trade to two of his sons who continue the tradition today. In August of 2022 Alfred and his lovely wife Charlotte celebrated 63 years of matrimony.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Thomas) Thompson, Atchison Senior Village. He is also survived by four sons, Alan Thompson (Nan), of Leavenworth, Kansas, Keith Thompson (Nancy), of Fort Worth, Texas, Michael Thompson, of Atchison, and Eric Thompson (Julie), of Broomfield, Colorado. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Lance Thompson, of Leavenworth, Kansas, and Kelsea Gerdes of Beaumont, Texas, Nicole Thompson, of North Carolina, Jami Ayala, of Dallas, Texas, Montana Thompson, Sophia Thompson and Audrey Thompson of Broomfield, Colorado; and many other great-grandchildren.
Preceding Alfred in death and awaiting his arrival to Heaven are both sets of grandparents, John G. Thompson and Mary Ann (Carpenter) Thompson of Omaha, Nebraska, Heinrich Henry Wohlgemuth and Suzanna (Hotz) Wohlgemuth of Cummings, Kansas; father, Jean Thompson and mother, Bertha (Wohlgemuth) Thompson, of Atchison; grandson, Clinton Thompson, of Leavenworth; brothers, James Jimmy Thompson and Robert Bob Thompson, of Atchison; sisters, Mildred Jean Bea Lipp, of Rio Grande, New Jersey, and Louis Tiny Kibler of Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.