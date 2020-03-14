Betty Sue Thomas
19452020
ATCHISON, Kan. Betty Sue Thomas, 74, Atchison, died unexpectedly at KU Medical Center Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Betty Sue was born June 5, 1945, in Clay Center, Kansas, to David and Betty Dettmer.
Her family moved to Atchison when she was a child. She delighted in joking with her younger sister about how she was an only child for eight years.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1963.
Betty Sue married Doug Thomas, on Nov. 26, 1966, at the First Christian Church, Atchison.
He survives of the home.
After her children were in school, she went back to work, working in Dr Arkom Tivorsaks billing office for nearly 30 years, enjoying interacting with the public. After Dr Arkom retired, she began working part-time at the Atchison Public Library in the homebound services program. She loved talking to people and never met a stranger.
Among her many talents was cooking/baking. She loved to cook for and host family gatherings. She was a quiet crusader, doing many things to support the community, such as delivering meals for Loaves and Fishes.
She was an avid reader, and loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She has been active in the First Christian Church and First Presbyterian Church, Atchison.
Betty Sue is also survived by: two daughters, Jane Thomas, Kansas City; and Jennifer Collier (Tori), Decatur, Georgia; son, David Thomas (Denise), Atchison; one sister, Cindi Nohe (Ken), Palm Harbor, Florida; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
She donated her body to KU Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date, in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Atchison Public Library large print fund or the Atchison Loaves and Fishes ministry, care of the First Christian Church or the First Presbyterian Church. As published in the Atchison Globe.
