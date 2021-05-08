Theurer, Phillip M. 1954-2021

Phillip M. Phil Theurer, 66, Atchison, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Phillip M. Theurer was born on Oct. 12, 1954, in Atchison, the son of George and Jeanne (Biffinger) Theurer. After Phil graduated from Atchison High School, he went to work for over 30 years for the former Rockwell Steel Foundry in Atchison, where he worked his way up to become Maintenance Supervisor. After leaving Rockwell, Phil went to work for Gerber Electric until he retired.
Phil loved being outdoors as much as he could; where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. Phil especially loved being around his grandchildren.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, George Theurer and Jeanne Theurer, and a son-in-law, Bradley Wenzl.
Survivors include four daughters, Jody Theurer, Rebecca (Branden) Clouse, Carrie Theurer, and Abby Wenzl; stepson, Brandon Leach; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Gaye Theurer; and three brothers, Mike, Pat and John Theurer.
Cremation is planned under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
