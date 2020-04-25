Theis, Edmund J. 1934-2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Edmund John Theis, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 86.
Edmund was passionate about agriculture, and dedicated his life to farming and raising livestock, to include registered Angus cattle and swine.
He was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Atchison, Kansas, to George Edmund Ed and Mary (Wagner) Theis.
He attended Potter Grade School and graduated from Potter High School, in 1952.
On May 4, 1957, he married Alice Louise Heim at St. Joseph Carmelite Church, in Leavenworth. Together they farmed for 63 years under the current farm name, April Valley Farms.
He was a lifetime member of the American Angus Association, the Kansas Angus Association, Leavenworth County Beef Improvement Association, St Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, St Joseph Society and the Fraternal order of the Eagles.
He was recognized as a Historic Angus Herd for raising Angus cattle for 50 consecutive years, was recognized as an Honorary Member of the Kansas Angus Association in 2019, received the Leavenworth County Young Farmer Award and named the Leavenworth County Farm Family of the year in 1982. He served on the Farm Bureau and the Big Stranger Drainage Board. He was also a member of the Northeast Kansas Farm Management Association.
Edmund was a member of the Lucky 6 4-H Club as a youth, and served as a community leader and project leader for Happy Hollow 4-H Club for 25 years. He was instrumental in the start of the Livestock Premium Auction at the Leavenworth County Fair and the Leavenworth County Beef Improvement Association, being recognized with the Pioneer Award in 2009.
He is survived by: his wife of 63 years; four sons: Mark (Kathy), Larry (Nancy), of Leavenworth, Joe (Denise), of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and Jerry (Tonya), of Leavenworth; a daughter, Paula (Ronnie) Poff, of Leavenworth; six siblings: Jean Marie Brown, of Leavenworth, Kenneth Theis, of Sugarland, Texas, Donna Haag, of Tucson, Arizona, Patricia (Tony) Brox, of Lancaster, Kansas, David (Ruth) Theis, of Garnett, Kansas, and Mary Ann (Gary) Coder, of Branson, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Rose Theis, of Fairfield, California; 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Richard; two brothers-in-law, Charles Brown and Fred Haag; and a sister-in-law, Carol Theis.
A private burial will be at the Mount Calvary Cemetery Lansing, with Fr David McEvoy officiating.
Memorials may be given to: St Joseph Catholic Church, Kansas Junior Angus Association or Steps of Faith, and may be sent to the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
