ARNEGARD, North Dakota Timothy William Tim Tharman, age 52, of Arnegard, North Dakota, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesotta.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Atchison, Kansas, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Calvary Cemetery or St. Benedict Parish for Mass Intentions and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, KS.
Tim was born on Nov. 28, 1968, in Atchison, the son of Carl E. and Ruth A. (Jacobson) Tharman. He graduated from Troy High School in 1987.
Tim served his country in the United States Air Force from July 23, 1987, until his honorable discharge on July 14, 1994.
Tim and Kelly McKinley were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 2007, at Christ the King Church in Topeka, Kansas.
He was employed with Coca-Cola in Topeka, and Champaign, Illinois, as a delivery truck driver. He relocated to Arnegard in 2014 where he worked as a water truck driver for MBI and Wisco in the Bakkan Oil Field.
He and his wife are members of Epiphany Catholic Church in Watford, North Dakota.
Tim enjoyed fishing, repairing and building things in his garage, fixing cars and his cats. He was a selfless person and would help anyone, including strangers on the street.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Tharman, of Arnegard; four children, Bryen Tharman, Evansville, Indiana, Krystena Tharman, St. Louis, Missouri, Tristan Tharman, Arnegard, Kiera Tharman, Arnegard; his father, Carl E. Tharman, Atchison; siblings, Carl A. (Kathy) Tharman, Atchison; Steven (Stephanie) Tharman, Paxico, Kansas; Kenneth (Michelle) Tharman, Long Island, Kansas; Janet (Leonard) Thooft, Paxico; Raymond (Denise) Tharman, Andover, Kansas; Paul (Kim) Tharman, Sherman, Texas; Becky (Jerry) Hudgins, Topeka, Kansas; and one grandson, Austen Tharman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Tharman. As published in the Atchison Globe.
