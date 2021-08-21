Ruth Ruthie Anna Tharman, 77, of Atchison, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, at the Atchison Hospital surrounded by family.
A celebration of life Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison. A funeral will be held at St. Josephs Church, Atchison, KS at 10:30 am with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Dinner will follow in the basement of the St. Josephs Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Calvary Cemetery or Doniphan County Ambulance Fund in care of the family and may be sent to the funeral home.
Ruthie was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Atchison, the daughter to Harold and Ruth (Wood) Jacobson. She was a wife and mother first and a friend to whoever knew her. She was a member of the St. Benedicts Church in Atchison and a member of the Homemakers Helping Hands Club for 40 plus years. Ruthie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, crocheting, playing cards, gardening and keeping the genealogy of the families up to date.
Survivors include husband, Carl E. Tharman; their eight children, Carl A. (Kathy) Tharman, Steven (Stephanie) Tharman, Kenneth (Michelle) Tharman, Tim (Kelly) Tharman, Jan (Leanoard) Thooft, Raymond (Denise) Tharman, Paul (Kim) Tharman, Becky (Jerry) Hudgins; two brothers, Larry Jacobson (Marilyn), Gary Jacobson (Barb); 28 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. As published in the Atchison Globe.
