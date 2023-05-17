Sister Mary Kathryn (Mary Kevin) Taylor, OSB, 96, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at the monastery.

The vigil service was Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection was celebrated there Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.