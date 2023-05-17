Sister Mary Kathryn (Mary Kevin) Taylor, OSB, 96, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at the monastery.
The vigil service was Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection was celebrated there Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.
Born on May 7, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri, Sister Mary Kathryn was the oldest of three children of Leo and Theresa Knoll Taylor.
After graduating from Lillis High School, Kansas City, she entered the Mount community in 1944. She held a B.S. in education from Mount St. Scholastica College and masters degree in English, from Creighton University and a reading specialist certification, from U.M.K.C. She taught in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri spending more than 20 years as an English teacher at St. Joseph High School in Shawnee and reading specialist at Sumner and Harmon High Schools in Kansas City.
Highlights of this time for her were traveling to China with other Kansas teachers as part of an exchange program with teachers from Hunan and accompanying students to Europe as a chaperone. After caring for her aging parents for a number of years, she was a receptionist for a care home and then volunteered for the Little Sisters of the Poor before returning to the monastery.
Sister Mary Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother, Leo Taylor; and her sister, Sister Joan Taylor, OSB,
She is survived by her monastic family.
Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) has been entrusted with funeral care.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts website, www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
