LOUISVILLE, Ky. Marilyn Elaine (Wood) Taylor, age 84, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022.
She was born in Atchison on May 4, 1937, to Lawrence and Mateel Wood.
Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Atchison High School.
She lived in several different cities and states before settling in Louisville, to raise her children.
She worked for General Electric and at the age of 60, she started her own business, Unpacking Services Plus. She ran the business for 15 years until she retired.
In her leisure time, Marilyn enjoyed maintaining her flower gardens, reading, watching University of Louisville ballgames and spending time with her friends. She went home to Kansas frequently to visit family and assisted with putting on the annual family reunions.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her siblings: Carolyn Kane, Lawrence Wood, Charles Wood, Mateel Loyd and Jo Ann Dobson.
Left to love and cherish her memory are: two sons, Larry (Suzanne) Taylor of Waddy, Kentucky and Scott (Vanessa) Taylor of Louisville; two grandsons, Benjamin Taylor and Levi Taylor. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Bennett of Kansas City, Kansas; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marilyns wishes were to be cremated and her remains returned to Kansas, which she always considered her home.
There will be no funeral service.
A small memorial will be held for family members only, at a future date. As published in the Atchison Globe.
