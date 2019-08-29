Christopher Wayne Taylor, 58 of Atchison, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Ken Watkins officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Atchison County Historical Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Chris was born Aug.17, 1961, in Clifton, Virginia, the son of William and Opal (Long) Taylor.
He was the Executive Director of the Atchison County Historical Society and Museum.
Chris was a historian, photographer, photo journalist and writer. He enjoyed nature, outdoors and history.
Chris married Darlene Mason in 2006, she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a brother, William Billy Taylor, Clifton, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
