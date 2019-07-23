BERNETA Y. TAULBEE
WESTON, Mo. After 90 years of a great life, Berneta Yvonne (Dale) Taulbee of Weston, passed away on July 19, 2019.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston; 2 p.m. graveside service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston.
Memorial contributions can be given to the First Baptist Church of Weston.
Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston. 816.386.2281
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.