William R. Taliaferro
Philadelphia, Pa. William Bill R. Taliaferro, 73, of Philadelphia, and formerly of Effingham, Kansas, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He is survived by: his wife, Susan; daughters, Kelli Steindt, of State College, Pennsylvania, and Hillary (Alvin) Chan, of Washington, D.C.; and stepdaughter, Grace Kerschensteiner, Philadelphia. He also leaves behind grandchildren: Ryder, David, William, Jordyn and Annabelle.
Bill also is survived by siblings: Joan (Charles) Berry, San Diego, California, Connie (Kenny) Berry, Chandler, Arizona, Janet (Bob) Anstat, Denver, Colorado; and a brother, Hal (Carol) Taliaferro, Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Bill was preceded in death by William (Bill) and Alice Taliaferro, of Effingham.
He leaves 13 nieces and nephews; and 24 first cousins.
Arrangements are pending in Philadelphia. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.