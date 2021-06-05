Swendson, Mary L. 1939-2021

Mary L. Swendson, 82, a lifelong resident of Atchison County, Kansas, died on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Peter Rehwaldt officiating. The body will cremated following the services and burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date in the Monrovia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Mary L. Donelson was born on May 28, 1939, in Atchison, the daughter of James and Marybelle (McSorley) Donelson. She attended Lancaster Grade School and was a 1957 graduate from Atchison County Community High School, Effingham, Kansas. Mary worked for Marple Music of Atchison for over seven years, and Bromley Rental, serving as General Manager. Mary owned and operated the Amelia Earhart Training Center and her school became an FAA accredited ground school, and she was designated a written test examiner. Mary taught private, instrument, and commercial ground school classes. She was a licensed pilot. She closed the school in 2000, after having taught for 20 years. She went to work for the Golden Eagle Casino, in Horton, Kansas, and after working there for 10 years she retired at the age of 72. She also worked as a professional artist at Dannen Mills, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Journal Publishing, St. Joseph, and went on to become a landscape painter. She was a member of the St. Johns Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Kansas, she was a volunteer for Atchison County American Cancer Society for 10 years, serving as President for three years. She was President of USD 377 when 1st Unified serving Lancaster, Huron and Good Intent. She organized swim lesson program for farm kids, was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, Post # 1175, Atchison, was a Bible school teacher for many years. Mary loved to dance, shoot pool, and be around lots of people. She was a cancer survivor.
Mary was married to Harry L. Swendson of rural Horton, Kansas, on July 21, 1957, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Nortonville, Kansas. Harry survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a daughter Deborah (James) Frans, Atchison, and dear friend who was like a sister, Jan Goodin, Muscotah, Kansas; a granddaughter, Laura Adam; one great-great- grandchild; and a son-in-law Gerald Adam, Solomon, Kansas.
Her parents and a daughter Kathryn Adam preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
