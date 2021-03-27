HORTON, Kan. Gary Allen Swendson, 76, of rural Horton, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was born on July 28, 1944, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Kenneth and Nellie Kemp Swendson.
Gary attended the Brush Creek country grade school and graduated from A.C.C.H.S. in 1963.
He then joined the Kansas National Guard in 1963 with the 69th Brigade in Holton, Kansas. They were called to active duty in 1968, and served at Fort Carson, Colorado, until April of 1969, when he received his honorable discharge.
Gary lived all his life in Atchison County, where he farmed, worked for Hammersmiths, Gaskell Bolt, Ohlsens Construction, drove the school bus for U.S.D. 377, before working for the Atchison County Road and Bridge and Transfer Station, until he retired after 21 years.
He was a member of St. Leos Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree and the Horton American Legion. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and never knew a stranger and loved to talk.
On Sept. 2, 1967, he married Carol Richling at the St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton. Gary and Carol lived all their married life on their farm, southeast of Horton.
Gary joined the catholic church in April of 1986. To this union, three sons were born: Todd, Bradly and Jeff.
Survivors include: his wife, Carol, of 53 years of the home; two sons, Todd Swendson of Horton, and Jeff (Michelle) Swendson of Horton; two granddaughters, Kaylynn (Andrew) Oliver of Gardner, Kansas and Kelsey (Taylor) Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Sharon Delzeit of Everest, Kansas; three brothers: Larry (Dorothy) Swendson of Horton, Harry (Mary) Swendson of Atchison, and Steve (Kay) Swendson of Effingham, Kansas; 19 nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Bradly Swendson on July 14, 1984; and an infant sister, Carol Swendson.
Friends may call on Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m. at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton, where the family will greet friends following the rosary until the funeral mass starts at 11 a.m. at the Church.
Burial with military honors will follow at the St. Leos Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials and Masses may be made in Garys name to be designated later and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
