After overcoming numerous battles in a 26-month war, our beloved Chaz waved the white flag to cancer at 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023. Three a.m.: the same time of night he and his beloved wife would often wake and recall cherished memories, share in their gratitude for the simple moments, plan their future endeavors, and laugh at each others jokes.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as celebrant.
A parish rosary will be on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Charlie will be laid to rest in St. Patricks Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Patricks Cemetery, St. Benedict Parish or Hope Lodge. Funeral care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Charlie was born to Margaret and Charles Swendson Sr. on June 10, 1958, in Winchester, Kansas. The first of four boys, he grew up being doted on by his loving mother and learning from his father what hard work looked like, the weight of a mans word, how to fix or build just about anything, and from the both of them- how to truly care for those he loved.
He was known by various nicknames in his nearly 65 years of life, starting with his family affectionately calling him L.C., or Little Charlie.
L.C. grew up in Atchison, graduating from Atchison High School in 1976. His school friends fondly referred to him as a Chuck from a young age. Chuck remained on the planning committee for his class reunion for 45 years. To put it simply: he deeply valued friendship, and he loved a good time. While playing guard at Kansas State University in 1978, Chuck was known in the locker room as okay fine, he didnt play basketball at Kansas State, but he fooled many over the years with his tales of being flown to Manhattan, Kansas, for game nights as the star of the basketball team. Theres not a person who had the pleasure of knowing him who can say he didnt make them laugh; and frequently if you were lucky.
Charlie married the love of his life and best friend on July 12, 2003. While she certainly pestered him with some of the adventures she insisted he try, the loud weekend cleaning she did that was conveniently timed during televised sporting events, or her unrelenting optimism, she was his world. Well, she and the other girls that came with her as a package deal. In marrying Sherry, he gained two daughters and a new nickname. Determined not to share their mother, the girls began referring to him not-so-affectionately as Chaz. And while fondness of Chaz grew and the girls made room for him in their hearts, the nickname never faded, and the playful banter never ceased. Chaz and Sherry loved traveling, spending most of their summer days on a boat or a dock, helping their children with various projects and activities, and spending every free moment with their family and friends.
Charlie started his career in construction working alongside his father at a young age. He worked with his hands, he built things for others, he worked with the best crews who became some of the best friends, and he relished in the satisfaction of a hard days work evidenced in a job well done. He worked up until a vicious disease made him unable to continue doing the work he so cherished. A disease that he got from the very work he did. Quite frankly, he gave his life to the work he so loved.
To say Charlie didnt know a stranger would be an understatement. He made an effort to forge friendships everywhere he went- from vacations to the line at the grocery store. He had more friends than many are blessed with in a lifetime, and those friends helped carry him and his family through these last two years in his battle with cancer.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Swendson Sr. and Margaret Swendson, and his grandson Brayden Kuhnert.
He is survived by his wife Sherry; daughters, Amanda (TJ) Olson, Crissy (David) Kus; brothers, Tom (Shelly) Swendson, David (Lisa) Swendson, Mike Swendson; seven granddaughters; and one great grandson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
