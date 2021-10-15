Swedberg, Bridget H. 1951-2021

Bridget Hope Swedberg, 69, of Atchison, died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home unexpectedly.
Bridget was born on Nov. 6, 1951, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Donald and Anna (Heckelman) Thesenvitz.
She was a housewife and homemaker, enjoyed keeping her home spotlessly clean and camping.
She was married to Jon Swedberg on March 18, 1990. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two daughters, Shannon Gream, Rochester, Minnesota and Hope Owens, Rush City, Minnesota; two brothers, Robert (Cindy) Thesenvitz, Rochester, Minnesota and Thomas Tom Thesenvitz, Atchison; eight grandchildren: Bryanne Chilson, Tyler Braun, Brandon Braun, Marissa Walker, Taylor Faust, Jacob Owens, Tiffany Vartainion and Kaylee Vartainion; and four great grandchildren: Grayson Gream Noah Chilson, Clara Jo Braun and Elena Jo Vartainion.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat. Oct 23, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
No visitation will be held, memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.