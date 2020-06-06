Sutton, Floyd J. 1926-2020

Floyd Jay Sutton, 93, Atchison. died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Gran Villas, Atchison.
Floyd was born on July 29, 1926 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Jay R. and Helen E. (Osborn) Sutton. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1944.
Floyd served with the 31st Army Infantry Division on Mindanao, PI, during World War II from 1944-1946.
He received the Combat Infantry Award.
Floyd was employed at ATSF Railroad as a Engine-Foreman Conductor from 1947-1988.
He served as a Boy Scout Comitteeman, and coached as little league baseball team.
Floyd was a member of the First Christian Church, where he served many years as a Deacon and President of the Friendship Sunday School Class.
He and his wife, Doris, enjoyed square dancing with the local square dancing club here and also in Mesa, Arizona, where they wintered for many years.
They loved to travel and have visited many foreign countries.
Floyd was a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge # 158, and a Charter member and past president of the Hi-12 club, a life member of the American Legion and VFW.
He was married to Doris Coleen Higley on Oct. 10, 1948, at the First Christian Church, Topeka, Kansas; She survives.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Gary E. (Mary Jo) Sutton, Topeka, and Jeffrey (Judy) Sutton, Cedar Falls, Iowa; five grandchildren: Ashley McCaffery, Topeka, Dustin (Jessica) Sutton, Parkville, Missouri, Courtney (Josh) Marchbank, Kansas City, Missouri, Amelia and Clarissa Sutton, Des Moines, Iowa; eight great grandchildren: Cullen, Finn, Patrick and Breccan McCaffery, Teagan and Kellan Marchbank, and Isabella and Milan Sutton; his parents, a brother, Thomas Sutton; and a sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Sutton, preceded him in death.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas, with Rev. Matt Broxtermann officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiners Childrens Hospital or the First Christian Church (Property and Grounds/Building repair and Maintenance) and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online: at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.